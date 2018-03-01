Jharkhand: Man kills 10-year-old son by drowning him in pond

Jamshedpur: A tribal man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by drowning him in a pond in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said today. The incident happened at Upper Soli village on Sunday, about 65 kilometre from here, under the jurisdiction of Dalbhumgarh police station, the police said.

The man was arrested yesterday after the police fished out the minor’s body from a pond located in an adjacent village, a police officer said. During interrogation, the man said that he had killed his son as a result of a strained relationship with his wife, Officer-in-charge of Dalbhumgarh police station, Shyam Narayan Ojha, said. The accused also said that he had forcibly drowned his son in the pond with the help of two of his friends, Ojha said.

The boy’s mother had registered an FIR with the police on Tuesday night, three days after he went missing, the police officer said. In the FIR, the woman had alleged that her husband was behind the incident of her son going missing, he added. Search is on for the accused’s friends, Ojha said.