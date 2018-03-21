Jharkhand lynching case: 11 get life imprisonment for killing Alimuddin Ansari

Ramgarh: A Ramgarh Court on Wednesday sentenced the 11 accused in connection with the Alimuddin murder case in Ramgarh district to a lifetime in prison.

Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicions of transporting beef in his vehicle near Bazartand village. The mob later set the vehicle ablaze. Following the lynching incident, section 144 was imposed in Ramgarh.

The incident happened a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to castigate the violence over beef consumption and illegal cattle trade.

“Killing people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of.” tweeted Modi, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their owns hands.

The Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, also condemend the incident, saying the matter must not be viewed from a religious angle.