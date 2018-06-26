Jharkhand: JAC 12th Arts exam result to be declared on June 27 at 3 p.m, follow these step to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th Arts exam results are expected to be declared on June 27, according to Indian Express. However, this time an official has confirmed the news that the result will be declared on 27 and also gave a specific time for the JAC 12th Arts results at 3 p.m, according to Scroll report.

There were rumours of results being declared last week, but board officials dismissed the reports as rumours.

Students will be able to check the JAC 12 Arts exam results on the official website, jac.nic.in. And the result will also be available to check on other website such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

How to check Jharkhand 12th Arts 2018 result