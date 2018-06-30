Jharkhand HC extends Lalu’s provisional bail

Ranchi : The Jharkhand High Court on Friday extended, by six more weeks, the provisional bail of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 and is serving a 14 year sentence in the latest case.

Justice Apresh Kumar extended his bail till August 14.

On May 11, Lalu Prasad was granted six weeks provisional bail for treatment of his health condition in Mumbai, and the relief was subsequently extended till July 3.

Lodged in the Birsa Munda Jail since December 23, 2017 after conviction by a Central Bureau of Investigation court here in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawals from the Dumka treasury, the former Bihar Chief Minister was admitted to RIMS here on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness.

He was also sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi for treatment and returned here on May 1 after being discharged.