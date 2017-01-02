Jharkhand CM faces tribal ire

“It was stage-managed protest. This is an example of bad and mean politics. I condemn the incident.”

Ranchi : Shoes were hurled at Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and black flags were shown to him at a programme in Kharsawa on Sunday, the state police said.

Hundreds of tribals on Sunday gathered to pay homage to people killed in police firing at Shahid Park in Kharsawa in the state’s Seraikela-Kharswa district. Das also attended the programme and paid homage to those killed in police firing.

Considering the pre-planned protests, heavy security arrangements were made. People started hurling shoes when the Chief Minister was leaving after paying homage.

Scores of shoes were hurled. However, none of them hit him. Black flags were shown when Das arrived at the programme venue.

The people shouted: “Go back… Go back”. Later, talking to reporters, Das said: “It was stage-managed protest. This is an example of bad and mean politics. I condemn the incident.” -IANS