Jharkhand: BJP minister Jayant Sinha fetes eight lynching accused

Ranchi: At a time the Centre is reaching out to social media groups and the state governments, in its well-meaning attempt to address the menace of lynching, Union minister Jayant Sinha has the dubious distinction of playing host to 8 men convicted in a Jharkhand lynching case.

On Friday, he welcomed and feted the eight men, after they were released on bail. Not only did the minister meet them, he also went ahead and garlanded them. Photographs of the event show Sinha standing with the convicts and offering them sweets. The life sentences handed to the eight men, including a BJP functionary, was suspended by the high court on Thursday; interestingly, after they walked out of the Jai Prakash Narain Central Jail, they made a beeline for the residence of Sinha. The convicts were led by local BJP leader Amardeep Yadav, who is also the OBC Morcha president of the party.

A mob of more than 100 cow vigilantes had on June 27 last year hacked cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari to death in broad daylight in Ramgarh area of Hazaribagh district. Incidentally, Sinha represents the Hazaribagh seat in Lok Sabha. The reception accorded to the convicts has led to a political outcry with the opposition accusing Sinha and the BJP of fanning communal tensions.

Lashing out at the minister, Former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren told a TV channel that it was a very sensitive issue and what Sinha did was absolutely unbecoming of a union minister.