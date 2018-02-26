Jharkhand: 4 Naxals killed killed in encounter with security forces in Palamu district

Palamu (Jharkhand): Four Naxals including two women were killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday. The encounter broke out during a special search operation by troops of 134 Battalion of CRPF and State police in Palamu’s Naudiha. As of now, the search operation in the area is underway. On February 18, more than 20 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Further details are awaited.