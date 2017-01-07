New Delhi : Government has started an investigation into a “serious incident” in Nagpur airspace last month involving Jet Airways and Alliance Air planes as they came in close proximity. A possible disaster was averted as the Traffic Collision Advisory System (TCAS) set off an alarm which alerted the pilots of the two aircraft which were dangerously close to each other. The incident happened on December 2. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), mandated to probe serious incidents and accidents involving aircraft, has initiated a “formal inquiry” into the matter, according to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry. — PTI
Jet, Alliance Air near-miss case to be probed
