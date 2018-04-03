Jet Airways waives off penalties considering Dalit protests

Mumbai : Jet Airways on Monday waived off penalties in the view of the Dalit protests across India. Jet Airways tweeted: “#9Wupdate: Due to unrest in Chandigarh, Patna & Amritsar, we are waiving off penalties for date/ flight change, refund, no-show & fare difference (if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights to/out of these cities for travel on April 02, 2018.”

Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has filed a review petition against the verdict, the burning of vehicles, rail roko agitations and various other blockades continue to be in place across various parts of the country.