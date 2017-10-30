Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad after note about hijackers, explosives found onboard

Mumbai/Ahmedabad: A Jet Airways Mumbai-New Delhi flight was diverted to Ahmedabad shortly after some “security issues” were detected onboard early on Monday, a statement said. The flight with 122 passengers, including seven crew, landed safely in a remote bay at the Ahmedabad airport, all passengers were disembarked and screened.

An airline official said the security issues pertained to a potential hijack and bomb threat. The pilot alerted Ahmedabad airport authorities about the threat, the official said

The Boeing 737-900 flight 9W-339 had departed from Mumbai around 2.55 a.m. and after diversion, landed in Ahmedabad around 3.45 a.m. The Jet Airways statement said the flight was diverted following “declaration of an emergency as per established security procedures, due to the detection of an onboard security threat”.

“We are extending full cooperation to the security agencies who are investigating the matter and are not in a position to comment further at this stage,” it said. The police and other security agencies are making further enquiries in the matter in Ahmedabad while the airline made efforts to bring back the passengers to New Delhi as soon as possible.

“The aircraft had taken off from Mumbai around 2.55 a.m. and was mid-air when a typewritten note about hijackers and explosives onboard was received. The aircraft landed at 3.48 a.m. and was thoroughly checked before being cleared for departure to Delhi at 10.46 a.m.,” a senior CISF officer told The Hindu.

The typed note, written in Urdu and English, read, “Flight number 9W 339 is covered by hijackers and aircraft should not land and be flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. If you put landing gear you will hear people dying. Don’t take it as a joke. Cargo area contains explosives and will blast if you land in Delhi.”

It was signed off saying “Allah is great”.