JD-U urges PM Modi to reduce fuel prices

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally JD-U on Friday expressed serious concern over the rising fuel costs and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the prices. Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that rising fuel prices are affecting the poorest of the poor, farmers and even lower and middle class people.

“PM Modi should take a strong decision to reduce the fuel prices immediately,” Singh, considered close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, told the media here. He said the hike in fuel prices is giving an issue to the Opposition. “We hope that the Modi government would do something to control fuel prices without any delay,” he said. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Yadav hardly miss a chance to raise hike in fuel prices and repeatedly attacked the central government in recent days.