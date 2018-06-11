Jayanagar bypoll: 34.05% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Bengaluru, A voter turnout of 34.05 percent has been recorded in Bengaluru city’s Jayanagar assembly constituency till 1 p.m. on Monday. The election was countermanded after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. Currently, the party has fielded his brother B.N. Prahlad.

Earlier on June 5, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the Jayanagar assembly constituency. The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led party will now support Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of heavyweight and former state minister R. Ramalinga Reddy. The party added that it would campaign for the Congress as well.

The counting of votes for the 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the Karnataka state assembly took place on May 15. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly with 104 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) garnered 78 seats and 37 seats respectively. However, after days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the JD(S) came together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.