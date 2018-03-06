Jayalalithaa no more, Tamil Nadu needs a leader, I will fill that vacuum: Rajinikanth

Chennai: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Monday said Tamil Nadu needs a leader and he will fill that political vacuum. Addressing a function at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Rajinikanth said, “Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”

The superstar also took a dig at those politicians who have pointed fingers at actors joining politics. “I did not expect the present political parties to welcome me. But, why are you discouraging me and others? The present Tamil Nadu government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67-year-old now, since you (politicians) are not doing your duty I am stepping in,” Rajinikanth said.

Another superstar Kamal Haasan launched his new political party ‘Makkal Neethi Meyam’ at a function in Tamil Nadu’s political capital Madurai last month. In a veiled attack on his critics, Rajinikanth said he has learned a lot about politics and knows that politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties.

“After having a close relationship with M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar and others; I learned a lot about politics. Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties. I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles,” Rajinikanth said.

He, however, promised to give MGR style of government in Tamil Nadu. “Many say all can’t become MGR. Yes, no one can become MGR. He is a Yuga Purush, but I can give governance which MGR gave to common people. I believe I can do that,”Rajinikanth asserted.

Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as M.G.R., was an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. Before he started his speech, Rajinikanth inaugurated a statue of MG Ramachandran at the university. It was his first public speech after announcing his decision to enter politics.