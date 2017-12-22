Jayalalithaa death: Probe panel summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa‘s death probe commission on Friday summoned All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Pratap Reddy.

A 20-second video clipping, which was released on December 20 by disqualified MLA P. Vetrivel, a loyalist of ousted AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, has resulted in a political storm. The ruling party is questioning the timing, as it was released a day ahead of assembly by-poll of RK Nagar seat, for which Dhinakaran is contesting as an Independent candidate.

In the video, a frail Jayalalithaa can be seen on a bed. She has an I-V drip attached to her right hand. However, Reddy had reiterated that his doctors did their best while treating the late chief minister.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as ‘Amma’, was taken to Chennai’s Apollo hospital on September 22 last year and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5. Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state forest minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about hospitalisation and death of the former AIADMK general secretary.

Subsequently, a one-man commission was constituted and a probe under a retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, was initiated on October 30. The commission, whose constitution was challenged in the Supreme Court through a plea, which the apex court later rejected, will submit its findings early next year.