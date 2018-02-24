Jayalalithaa 70th birth anniversary: Former Tamil Nadu CM’s statue unveiled at AIADMK headquarters

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday unveiled a statue of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her birth anniversary, at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) Headquarters in Chennai.

“Today we have unveiled the statue of Amma at AIADMK headquarters. Jayalalithaa has given this part to us. When she was alive, she faced lot of obstacles in her life. We have faced many obstacles as well. We have passed all those hurdles but have come out successful,” said Palaniswami.

He further spoke about the influence of Jayalalithaa over the party and how she had protected every party worker through thick and thin.

“We are determined to fulfill Amaa’s dreams. We are united and no one can separate us,” said EPS.

Meanwhile, state’s Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called it a very important day.

“This is a very important day for the people of AIADMK. We have celebrated this day to do welfare for the people of Tamil Nadu. But today we are standing with a heart wrenching emotion and tear filled eyes covering all this with a plastered smile unveiling Amma’s statue,” he added.

OPS also said that despite of many elements believing that differences would be created amongst the party and its members, they are standing united.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the Tamil Nadu government’s Amma Two-wheeler Scheme in Chennai.

The scheme, which aims at providing 50 percent subsidy to all the working women to buy two-wheelers, was a pet project of Jayalalithaa.