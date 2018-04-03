Jammu university postpones English exam of third-year students after question paper leak

Jammu: The University of Jammu postponed Monday’s English exam of its third-year students over purported leak of the question paper. “It is for the information of all concerned that the examination of English B to be held on April 2, 2018, is hereby postponed,” the varsity declared on its website, but without mentioning the leak. It added that the fresh date would be notified separately.

“The rest of the examinations shall be held as per notified date sheet,” the order, signed by university’s controller of examinations, said. Repeated attempts to reach out to the controller of examinations and registrar of the university did not fructify. A university official, on the condition of anonymity, said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

CBSE goofs up yet again on encrypted papers: Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar had promised a fool-proof system of delivering board exam papers.But the assurances came to a naught on the very first day of the CBSE exam. Not only did it start an hour late at a few centres, the staff was unable to follow the new system of printing encrypted question papers. Finally, the CBSE fell back on the old way of delivering question papers. Following the leak of the Economics and Mathematics question papers, the CBSE had announced that the examination centres would henceforth receive an encrypted copy of the question papers on e-mail and they would need to download and print the papers themselves.

The schools were to receive an e-mail link of the question papers, log in using passwords sent for the purpose, and then print over 2,000 sheets of paper until 10:15 AM — 15 minutes before the exam — under surveillance. The process, however, was delayed in some schools. Class 10 students had exams of various languages like Sanskrit, Urdu and French while the Class 12 students had the Hindi exam today. The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE decision to re-conduct maths exams for Class 10 after its question paper was leaked on March 28.