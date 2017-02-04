J&K: 2 terrorists killed in a joint operation in Baramulla

Baramulla: At least two terrorists have been killed in a joint operation by the Baramulla Police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), in Amar Garh village located in Sopore Tehsil of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

One AK-47 and one pistol along with other war like stores has been recovered so far.

The entire area has been cordoned off by the security forces and combing operations are underway.

Earlier this month, three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

More details are awaited.