Jammu and Kashmir: Viral AK-47 photo sparks rumours of cop joining Lashkar-e-Taiba

Jammu: A purported picture of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman with an AK-47 assault rifle is doing the rounds of social media fuelling rumours that he has joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as he did not report for duty following a leave. The policeman was posted at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Kathua district in the state.

“Ishfaq Ahmed had gone on leave from PTC Kathua. He was supposed to report back on October 23 but failed to return. We will take legal action against him,” a senior officer of PTC Kathua told PTI.

On whether he had joined the LeT in South Kashmir, when he had gone on leave, the officer said that details are being verified. A resident of Heff Shirmal village in southern Shopian, Ahmed joined the police in 2012, the official said.

In recent past, eight police personnel have deserted police ranks and joined the militancy in Kashmir.