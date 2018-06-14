Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants, army jawan killed in an ongoing operation in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): An Army personnel and two militants have been killed so far in an ongoing encounter at the forest area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday. The identity and group affiliation of the two militants is being ascertained, an official said. The army personnel sustained serious bullet wounds during the operation. Later, he was immediately evacuated to a military hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

“The operation was launched last week when the militants and the government forces exchanged brief gunfight in Raynar forests adjacent to Panar area. The operation with the help of additional reinforcement continued and entered on sixth straight day today,” the officer said. He said that during the period, intermittent firing was also reported in the area. “Operation is still going on to trace out the other hiding militants,” the officer added.

This comes after terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir police in Shopian’s Katho Halan area. Meanwhile, on Tuesday two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in J-K’s Pulwama district. Last weekend, in jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district, terrorists fired at an army patrol party.