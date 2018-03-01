Jammu: Two soldiers were injured today in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, an official said.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars from 0845 hours today along the LoC in Bhimber Gali (BG) sector of Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. He added that Pakistani forces also violated ceasefire from 1030 hours today at Nowshera, Kalal and Sunderbani sectors along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said. In the firing and shelling today, two soldiers suffered minor injuries and were hospitalised, an official said. Yesterday also, the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire from 1030 hours in Nowshera, Kalal and Sunderbani sectors along the LoC.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir left 21 persons, including 12 security personnel, dead and over 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year. While there have been no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the international border since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.