Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack joint checkpoint in Pulwama

Pulwama: Terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpoint of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police near Pulwama’s Gangoo area in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. This is the second attack by terrorists in the state today. Earlier in the day, an army personnel and two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at the forest area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The identity and group affiliation of the two terrorists is being ascertained, an official said. The army personnel sustained serious bullet wounds during the operation. Later, he was immediately evacuated to a military hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon a Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmirpolice in Shopian’s Katho Halan area. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district. Last weekend, in the jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district, terrorists fired at an army patrol party.