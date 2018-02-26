Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation launched in Bandipora after terrorists fired on troops

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): The Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operations (CASO) in Hajin town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The CASO has been launched by 45 Bn CRPF, Special Operations Group and 13 RR after terrorists fired on troops at around 5:15 a.m. in the morning. As of now, an intermittent firing between the troops and terrorists is underway. Earlier on Sunday, a policeman lost his life in a militant attack at Soura in Srinagar.

The police personnel was guarding the residence of a Hurriyat Conference (M) leader as a militant attacked him and decamped with his service rifle at Soura in the outskirts of Srinagar. This was the second attack in a row after a policeman was killed while guarding Charar-e-Sherief in the central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday afternoon. Further details are awaited.