Jammu and Kashmir: Over 100 ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers in 2017

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers have violated the ceasefire 105 times along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in the first nine months of the year, a senior BSF official said.

“There have been 105 ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in Jammu frontier area in J&K in the past nine months period of this year”, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

A BSF jawan and a woman were killed and 19 others, including seven BSF men and 12 civilians, were injured in the shelling during the period, he said.

Rangers hit over 30 to 40 hamlets close to nearly 200 km long IB, with mortar bombs and heavy weapons in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and also targeted Arnia town in Jammu district heavily. Last month, they forced over 10,000 people residing along IB in Jammu sector to shun their homes by triggering fear psychosis.

Last year, the ceasefire violations by Pakistan stood at 204, the officer said.

11 people including 3 BSF men and 8 civilians were killed and 56 others including 14 BSF men and 44 civilians were injured in the firing, the BSF said.

In 2015, there were 152 ceasefire violations in which four BSf men were killed. There have been nearly 12,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan since 2002, which have resulted in the killing of 313 people, including 144 security forces personnel.

The highest number of such violations took place in 2002, when 8376 incidents were reported while 2045 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in 2003.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and IB in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003. For three years – 2004, 2005 and 2007 – there was not a single such violation on the border.