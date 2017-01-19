Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in Bandipora encounter

Bandipora: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with the police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

The encounter took place in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

This came days after three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

In a similar incident earlier on January 6, Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Army and the Police in Machu area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.