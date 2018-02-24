Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire on LoC in Uri sector

Srinagar: Heavy firing exchanges started on Saturday between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army has been continuing in Uri sector since 11.50 a.m.,” Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

“Our troops are strongly and effectively retaliating. Firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in,” Kalia said.

The Pakistani army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement in Uri of Baramulla district intermittently for the last four days.

Indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities by the Pakistani army has forced around 500 residents of villages close to the LoC to migrate to safer places leaving behind their homes, cattle and agricultural land.