Jammu and Kashmir: Heroin worth Rs. 100 crore seized in Kathua

Kathua: The Jammu unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized around 22 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 100 crore and arrested four people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The banned drugs were reportedly being transported through Jammu and Kashmir into Punjab region.

“We have arrested four people in which three are the carrier and one is the receiver of the consignment. We have seized 22.145 Kg of Heroin from Kathua’s Palli Morh area. The total market value of the seized product is approximately 100 crore. The consignment had come from Afghanistan through the valley and its final destination was Punjab,” Virender Yadav, Zonal Director, NCB, said. Further investigation is underway in the case.