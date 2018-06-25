Jammu and Kashmir: Eight year old Pakistani boy detained after inadvertently crossing LoC

Jammu: An eight-year-old boy hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was detained after inadvertently crossing into this side from across the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.

The minor was intercepted by troops guarding the LoC in Digwar sector late last night and handed over to the local police station this morning, the official said. He said the boy had apparently crossed the heavily-guarded LoC inadvertently and would be sent back after completion of legal formalities.

On June 15, two Pakistani nationals were taken into custody by BSF troops along the International Border in Samba district but handed over to Pakistani Rangers the next day after it was confirmed that they had inadvertently crossed the border.