Jammu and Kashmir: Delhi High Court grants bail to Zahoor Watali in terror-funding case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested for his alleged role in a terror-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Watali has been asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 2 lakh with two surety of the same amount and submit his passport. He has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail ever since his arrest in August last year. National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court had earlier rejected his bail plea, which was challenged by him in the Delhi High Court later.