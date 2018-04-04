Free Press Journal
Jammu and Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomes SC observation on Article 370

Apr 04, 2018
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives a special status to the state, is not a temporary provision.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its (Article 370) permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people,” Mufti said in a tweet.

She said Article 370 not only safeguards the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir but also “plays a bigger role” in preserving the religious, cultural and linguistic integrity of the state.


The Supreme Court yesterday said Article 370 was not a temporary provision.

