Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh over state’s development issue

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi, over the issue of development in the state. It is notable that regular terror activities in the state have hampered the development, and frequent reports of stone pelting have also emerged as an added nuisance. The state government’s decision to release the first offenders of stone-pelting can, therefore, have important undertones in the meeting.

On February 6, Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, replying on behalf of Minister for Home, informed that the government has approved the withdrawal of cases registered against 530 first-time offenders from Shopian during the period 2008-2017, on the basis of recommendations of the Committee constituted by the government.