Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian killed, 3 soldiers injured in gunfight; internet services suspended in Kulgam

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and three security forces personnel injured today during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district’s Khudwani area last night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. They said a gunbattle broke out between the militants and security forces in the early hours. Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said.

Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes, they said, adding that some civilians were injured. The officials said a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital. It is not immediately known how the deceased got injured, they said.

Meanwhile, Mobile internet services suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kasmir, in wake of the encounter.

As a precautionary measure train services on the Srinagar-Banihal route have also been suspended. However, trains will be plying normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route.

Six additional Coys of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to the encounter site in Khudwani area of Kulgam, where two to three terrorists have been trapped till now. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are jointly carrying out the operation.