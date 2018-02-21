Jammu and Kashmir: BSF trooper killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Kupwara district

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper has been killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. BSF spokesman said the Pakistani Army had resorted to sniper firing in Tangdhar area of the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. “Constable S.K. Murmu deployed at forward defence location (FDL) on the LoC, was hit in the firing. He was shifted to army’s base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries late on Tuesday,” he said.