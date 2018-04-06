Jammu and Kashmir: Body of abducted youth recovered from Hajin Hajin

Jammu and Kashmor: The dead body of a youth who was abducted by unknown gunmen on April 4 from his residence in Bandipora’s Bonkhan Mohalla of Hajin was recovered on Friday morning. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat (25), son of Abdul Gaffar Bhat, was found headless at an orchard falling in Bonmohalla Hajin today morning.

On Wednesday night, terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat in north Kashmir’s Hajin and abducted Gaffar and his son Manzoor. Abdul Gaffar successfully escaped the abduction despite being fired upon his belly. He is now battling for his life at a Srinagar hospital. On April 2, another man was abducted by four terrorists from his in-laws’ house in Hajin.