Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader escapes militant attack in Pulwama, PSO injured

Srinagar: A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added. He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.