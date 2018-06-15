Free Press Journal
Home / India / Jammu and Kashmir: 5 injured after militants attack security forces at Kak Sarai

Jammu and Kashmir: 5 injured after militants attack security forces at Kak Sarai

— By PTI | Jun 15, 2018 04:04 pm
Srinagar: Five persons, including two policemen, were injured today as militants opened fire on a security forces’ party carrying out random vehicle checking in Kak Sarai area of the city, police said.

Security forces had established special checkpoints in many parts of the city, a day after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security guards were killed in a militant attack.

“During the checking of vehicles at Kak Sarai, militants opened fire on the cops, who also retaliated,” a police official said.


He said two cops and three civilians were injured in the exchange of fire. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the assailants.

