Jammu and Kashmir: 2 policemen killed in terror attack in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. The police revealed that an exchange of fire took place after terrorists attacked a police guard post, at a court complex, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. In a separate incident, terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force party with grenades at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Four CRPF men were reportedly injured in the attack. All the injured were rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited.