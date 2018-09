Jammu and Kashmir: 12 killed after overloaded van plunges into deep gorge Kishtwar

At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured after an overloaded matador van they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred at around 9 am earlier in the day in Thakrai area of Kishtwar district, when the vehicle, packed with passengers, was coming from Keshwan, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said. A large-scale rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.