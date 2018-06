Kupwara: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces near Trehgam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday. With this, the operation ended.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan was injured when terrorists lobbed grenade at an army patrolling party at Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian Ahgam village today. The area has been cordoned off and search operation in underway. Further details are awaited.