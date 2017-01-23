Jallikattu: TN files caveat in SC to defend ordinance

New Delhi : Anticipating challenge to its ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state, Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu government’s standing counsel Yogesh Kanna confirmed the development and said the state has urged the apex court that it should be heard if anyone challenges the newly promulgated ordinance.

“We have filed the caveat in the Supreme Court yesterday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the ordinance allowing Jallikattu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had yesterday approved the ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announcing that the bull taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had on Friday agreed not to pass a judgement for a week on the issue. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had then mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumati that people of Tamil Nadu were “passionate” about Jallikattu and the Centre and the state were trying to resolve the issue. –PTI