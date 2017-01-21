Jallikattu: Miffed with Centre, AIADMK says govt. omitted their request

New Delhi: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday expressed its annoyance over the Centre’s delay in addressing the Jallikattu issue.

AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai said the issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list and that is why late ‘Amma’ (Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa) used to stress on it but Centre omitted their request every time.

“Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list and therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” said Thambidurai after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee.

Thambidurai also expressed disappointment over the government’s non-responsiveness towards the issue.

“In the last one year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of the Prime Minister but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” he said.

Expressing strong hopes on the passing of the ordinance, Thambidurai said the party believes the ordinance would come into effect by today’s evening.

Condemning Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its inaction over the entire issue, Thambidurai said the former failed to get the matter resolved.

“DMK was in power for a long time. Why didn’t they take this matter up? They’ve failed in this which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said.

The Centre, yesterday, passed the ordinance on Jallikattu sent to it by the Tamil Nadu Government.

The ordinance was then sent to President Mukherjee for his assent.