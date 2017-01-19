Jallikattu Ban: SC refuses to admit hearing on Marina beach protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a plea related to public protests taking place on Chennai’s Marina Beach over the issue of the banning of the bull taming sport of Jallikattu.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar refused to hear the plea filed by lawyer, Raja Raman, who sought that the court should hear the matter pertaining to public protest in Marina beach.

The apex court however, asked the lawyer to file appropriate plea in the Madras High Court for relief.

Raja Raman in his plea mentioned the matter before the apex court and pleaded that this court should take suo motu cognizance in the case.

“The public there in the Marina beach were staging a peaceful protest, but the police were even not allowing the protesters to take food and water. So this court should take suo motu cognizance in the matter and hear it,” the petitioner said.

Meanwhile, Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be lifted and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

As the protest intensifies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here today.

He is expected to urge the Prime Minister to get an ordinance passed in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport. Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on Jallikattu.