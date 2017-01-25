Jallikattu: Animal Welfare Board challenge new TN law in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on Monday the pleas of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and other animal rights organisations challenging the new law passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly to allow bull taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

The pleas were mentioned for urgent listing before the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench asked senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover to file their applications which will be taken up for hearing on January 30 when the Centre’s plea for withdrawing the January 6, 2016 notification will be taken up.

In their applications the animal rights group has said that the new law passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly to allow Jallikattu has over reached the earlier verdict of apex court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had yesterday informed the apex court that Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.