Jaitley once again named as Leader of Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Tuesday once again appointed as the Leader of the Rajya Sabha following his re-election to the House.

The 65-year-old Jaitley’s term had ended on Monday. Upon re-election from Uttar Pradesh, he has again been named as Leader of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

When the House met for the day, Naidu said he has received a letter from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar stating that the prime minister has appointed Jaitley as the Leader of the Rajya Sabha, reports PTI.

Incidentally, Jaitley did not take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 41 out of the 58 newly elected and re- elected members took oath on Tuesday.

Naidu said Jaitley was the Leader of the House but his term expired on Monday and on re-election he has again been appointed as the Leader of the House.