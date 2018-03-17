Jairam wants UP split into 4 states

New Delhi : Former Union Minister and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh wants Uttar Pradesh divided into four states for more effective governance and to give a boost to the accelerated development of some of the poorest and backward parts of the state.

He sought this in a private member’s resolution in the Rajya Sabha that was postponed because of the adjournment of the House for the 10th day in a row on account of the ruckus.

Noting that the present staggering demographic situation makes Uttar Pradesh India’s most populous state with a population of over 20 crore and whose population would almost double by the middle of this century, the resolution underlined enormous complexities in governing a state like Uttar Pradesh with 75 districts, over 800 blocks, 52,000 gram panchayats and one lakh villages.

Pointing out that the advantages in administering smaller states have been demonstrated in practice, the resolution said the disparities have persisted in the development of social and physical infrastructure across the ecological and cultural regions of the state.

Other resolutions that got postponed due to adjournment of the House included one by Rajasthan’s BJP MP Bhupender Yadav for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to give clear five years to the incumbent government to focus on governance and another by Trinamul Congress member Vivek Gupta for a CBI inquiry into the senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and establishment of a robust grievance redressal mechanism for the media personnel attacked or intimidated.

The private members’ resolutions that could not be taken in the Lok Sabha which was also adjourned without transacting any business included one by Mumbai’s BJP MP Dr Kirit Somaiya for a slum development and rehabilitation scheme for the slums located on the land owned by the Centre, developable salt pan land as also land of Railways, Port Trust and Defence on the lines of the scheme implemented by the Maharasttra government in Mumbai and nearby areas for slums on the state government land.

Another resolution stuck was by Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal for a stringent policy at the earliest for population control to take care of a demographic catastrophe in the next 50 years.