Jaipur civic body makes singing national anthem, Vande Mataram, song mandatory

Jaipur: The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has told its employees to sing the national anthem every day before start of duty and the national song, Vande Mataram, just before the end of duty hours.

A directive, issued on Monday, came into effect from Tuesday when all staffers of the JMC sang the national anthem in the morning. As per the directive, the national anthem will be sung daily at 9.50 a.m. and the national song at 5.55 p.m.

“I feel that this will help in developing a positive culture, positive energy and instil nationalism among staffers,” Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti told reporters here.

He said the anthem and song will be played on speakers and there was no need for the staff to assemble at one point. Lahoti said anyone not willing to sing or opposing the singing of the national anthem or song “can go to Pakistan”.