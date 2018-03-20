Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan passes away

Chennai: M. Natarajan (74), the husband of sidelined AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, died in a private hospital on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by Gleneagles Global Health City, Natarajan died at 1.35 a.m.

“Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite our best efforts he was unable to recover,” the statement from the hospital said. A former public relations official in the Tamil Nadu government, Natarajan was ailing for sometime.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 16 for chest infection and was on ventilator support. Late last year he underwent a dual-organ operation. The body would be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district. Sasikala, now in a Bengaluru jail convicted in a corruption case, is expected to come out on parole.