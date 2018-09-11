JAC declares Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results, check at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. The students who have appeared for the JAC 10th, 12th Compartmental exams can check their results on the council’s official website jacresults.com or jac.nic.in. Earlier, the board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the month of June. This year, the pass percentage on the science stream is 48.34 percent. The students should note that since hundreds of class 10th and 12th students would be checking their scores, the official website may slow down a little bit.

Steps to check JAC 10th, 12th supplementary results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in

Step 2: In the official websites, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required details, like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.