J-K: BJP ends alliance

New Delhi : In a major political development ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday pulled out of the coalition government of Mehbooba Mufti, ending 3 years of alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to force imposition of the governor’s rule in Jammu & Kashmir.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav announced the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Amit Shah after a 3-hour long meeting by the latter with the deputy CM and ministers summoned to Delhi.

He told a press conference that the BJP was withdrawing since “it has become untenable to continue in alliance with PDP.” He held Mehbooba squarely responsible for the current unrest in the Valley, accusing her of non-cooperation and discrimination with the two other regions of Jammu and Ladakh.

Deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, who had taken over only on April 30, said he and all BJP ministers have sent in their resignations to the governor in deference to the party high command’s decision. In Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti too submitted her resignation to the governor as soon as the BJP breaking its ties with the PDP.

“Keeping in mind larger interest of India’s security and integrity, the fact that J&K is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state, we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor,” Ram Madhav said.

Madhav, however, did not say whether the Assembly will be dissolved or kept in suspended animation to give a chance to another elected government.

Ram Madhav said the BJP had decided in 2015 to form the coalition government with the PDP to respect the people’s mandate instead of letting the state pushed into the Governor’s rule, but he is sad to declare that leadership of Mehbooba Mufti did not succeed as seen from the violence shooting up, with no fundamental rights of life and freedom of speech.

He repeatedly referred to senior journalist Shujat Bukhari gunned down last week in the broad daylight right in the heart of the state capital showing the state government’s total failure to maintain law and order. After Bukhari’s death, there was no question of extending the ceasefire declared during the holy month of Ramzan.