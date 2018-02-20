It’s AAP vs BJP again, this time over alleged assault of Delhi bureaucrat at Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: A war of words erupted on Tuesday between the AAP and the BJP over an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi party legislators in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, alleged Kejriwal “in his dictatorial style” called the Chief Secretary at midnight on Monday and “berated” him in front of his MLAs, an allegation, AAP said was “ludicrous”. “Drunk on power CM (Chief Minister) was concerned about why more funds were not dispersed for advertisements. Such is the state of affairs under AAP,” Gupta tweeted.

“In total, nine AAP MLAs were present at the CM’s residence when the Chief Secretary was assaulted. They represent people of Delhi but are nothing short of urban naxalites. How utterly disgusting behaviour!” he said. But Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma denied the allegation saying the Chief Secretary was making false accusation at the behest of BJP.

Sharma said during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on the “faulty implementation” of Aadhaar that “deprived about 2.5 lakh families of ration”, the Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying he was not answerable to MLAs or the Chief Minister but only to Lt Governor Anil Baijal. “He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads. The entire discussion was on how large number of families were not getting ration,” Sharma said in a statement.

“Obviously, he (the Chief Secretary) is doing it at the BJP’s behest. The BJP has stooped very low in disrupting governance in Delhi through the Lt. Governor and officers. “If the Chief Secretary can make such wild allegations, one can imagine the kind of obstacles that are being created in AAP government’s work by BJP through the officers.”