IT officials conduct raid at residence of close aide of Lalu Yadav
Danapur (Bihar): The Income Tax (IT) officials are conducting a raid at the residence of sand mining baron and close aide of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, Subhash Yadav in Danapur. Subhash is the director of Broadson Commodities Private Limited and Banshidhar Construction Private Limited. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier alleged that the Subhash had purchased properties from Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi worth crores.